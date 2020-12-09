Sanofi signs two sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities
Dec. 09, 2020 5:58 AM ETSanofi (SNY), BNPQYSNY, BNPQYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) pioneers sustainable finance in the pharmaceutical industry with the signing of its two first sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities.
- These two facilities are part of Sanofi’s strategy to secure its long-term financing sources: A new €4B and an amendment of the €4B revolving credit facility expiring December 2025 and 2021, respectively, with two extension options of one year each,
- Both facilities incorporate an adjustment mechanism that links the cost of the facilities to the achievement of annual targets for two selected sustainable KPIs: contribution to Polio eradication and carbon footprint reduction.
- The transaction lies on the company's commitment to invest yearly a fixed contribution to both Sanofi’s Espoir Foundation and Sanofi Planet Mobilization program.
- In case Sanofi achieves its yearly sustainability performance targets, company's lending banks will support this contribution through a discount margin.
- The refinancing was structured with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) as syndication coordinator and Societe Generale and UniCredit Bank AG each as sustainability coordinator.