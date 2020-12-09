Sutro Biopharma prices $126M public offering

Dec. 09, 2020 6:31 AM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)STROBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) has priced an underwritten public offering of 6M shares of its common stock at $21.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $126M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 0.9M shares from the Company.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 11.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the continued clinical development of STRO-001 and STRO-002 and the remainder to fund the further development of its technology platform, including manufacturing, to broaden its pipeline of product candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Shares are down 1% PM.
  • Previously: Sutro Biopharma -4.6% after filing to offer 5M shares (Dec.07).
