Sutro Biopharma prices $126M public offering
Dec. 09, 2020 6:31 AM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)STROBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) has priced an underwritten public offering of 6M shares of its common stock at $21.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $126M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 0.9M shares from the Company.
- Offering is expected to close on December 11.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the continued clinical development of STRO-001 and STRO-002 and the remainder to fund the further development of its technology platform, including manufacturing, to broaden its pipeline of product candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Shares are down 1% PM.
