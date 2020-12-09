Tempur Sealy boosts outlook after Q4 demand stays strong
Dec. 09, 2020 6:57 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) says Q4 product demand continues to be strong around the world, leading to an improved profitability outlook.
- The company now expects adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 30% on low double-digit net sales growth. It is noted that the improvement is driven by stronger than expected U.S. e-commerce and international sales, combined with favorable company-wide margins.
- On the capital allocation front, TPX is targeting share repurchases of approximately $280M for 2020, including approximately $100M in share repurchases in Q4. The company also intends to invest an incremental $150M over the next three years to support growth initiatives.
- Source: Press Release
