JPMorgan sees favorable setup for Carvana, Vroom and Lithia Motors
Dec. 09, 2020 7:12 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA), LAD, VRMCVNA, LAD, VRM, KMXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- In a deep dive into the auto retail sector, JPMorgan says it expects digital retailers to benefit from a continued uptick in on-line penetration of used vehicles. The firm names Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) as core picks and calls Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) compelling. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight on concerns over same-store unit growth.
- Analyst Rajat Gupta, Ryan Brinkman and team: "On net, we see a favorable setup for the overall sector into 2021 with preference for used-only over franchise dealers. Based on our price targets for the sector, we see the most upside at OW-rated VRM as near-term expectations are reset and with potential for acceleration in both unit growth and gross profit into 2021, we view the setup as favorable in the near to medium term with few negative catalysts. We continue to like OW-rated LAD and CVNA as long-term core holdings, with further outperformance from here likely to come from continued execution on robust growth expectations. We are moving to Neutral on KMX as same-store unit growth is likely to continue to underwhelm expectations in the near term while on-line only peers are likely to outpace on both y/y and absolute units, a backdrop unlikely to help in a re-rating until we get more visibility on omni-channel driven growth, including from recent ramp up in advertising."
- Auto retailers also score well on the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings chart, with Lithia topping the list.