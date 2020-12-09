Citi likes Hasbro over Mattel into holiday season

Dec. 09, 2020 8:23 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS), MATHAS, MATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Citi picks favorites in the toy sector with an initiation on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) at a Buy rating and initiation on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with just a Neutral rating.
  • Analyst Shawn Collins: "Specifically, Hasbro has been a) active in integrating its owned toy brands into movies & digital offerings, b) has a long and successful history of partnering with Disney on movies/toys, and c) purchased the independent studio eOne in early 2020 (~$5 billion)."
  • Meanwhile, Mattel is called a turnaround situation still by Collins and team.
  • Citi's price target on Hasbro of $120 reps more than 30% upside potential, while the firm's PT of $17.50 on Mattel reps 5% upside for shares.
  • Compare valuation, growth and profitability marks on Hasbro and Mattel.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.