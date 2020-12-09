Citi likes Hasbro over Mattel into holiday season
Dec. 09, 2020 8:23 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS), MATHAS, MATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi picks favorites in the toy sector with an initiation on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) at a Buy rating and initiation on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with just a Neutral rating.
- Analyst Shawn Collins: "Specifically, Hasbro has been a) active in integrating its owned toy brands into movies & digital offerings, b) has a long and successful history of partnering with Disney on movies/toys, and c) purchased the independent studio eOne in early 2020 (~$5 billion)."
- Meanwhile, Mattel is called a turnaround situation still by Collins and team.
- Citi's price target on Hasbro of $120 reps more than 30% upside potential, while the firm's PT of $17.50 on Mattel reps 5% upside for shares.
- Compare valuation, growth and profitability marks on Hasbro and Mattel.