Prothena's immunotherapy show slowing neuropathy progression in long-term amyloidosis study

Dec. 09, 2020 8:38 AM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)PRTABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) reports 9-month results from long-term extension portion of the Phase 1 study evaluating PRX004, an anti-amyloid immunotherapy for ATTR amyloidosis, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of amyloid protein in tissues and organs.
  • Results included slowing of neuropathy progression for all seven evaluable patients, evidenced by a +1.29 point mean change in neuropathy impairment score, was more favorable than expected progression of +9.2 points in untreated and placebo-treated patients. 3 of 7 patients demonstrated improvement with a mean change in score of –3.33 points at 9 months.
  • PRX004 also demonstrated improvement in cardiac systolic function for all 7 evaluable patients, with a mean change in GLS, a sensitive marker that can detect subtle myocardial dysfunction, of –1.21% at 9 months.
  • Shares halted premarket
