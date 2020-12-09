Short Netflix, long Roku to continue as top pair trade for Needham in 2021
Dec. 09, 2020 8:57 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), ROKUNFLX, ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Analyst Laura Martin has been bearish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and bullish on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) for awhile, and that's not about to change headed into 2021.
- Analyst Laura Martin thinks next year "will unmask fundamental weaknesses in NFLX’s growth story and also unmask ROKU’s powerful advertising growth engine on its larger installed base."
- While Netflix clearly benefitted from this year's pandemic, Martin expects a drop in subscriber numbers going forward.
- For Roku, Martin predicts continuing adoption of connected TVs, which will drive ad-based content gains.
- Martin maintains an Underperform rating on Netflix, and a Buy on Roku.
- Roku shares are up nearly 3% pre-market, helped along by a big price target boost at Citi. Netflix is down 0.5% to $510.42.
- Netflix has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $547.01 price target.