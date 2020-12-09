Short Netflix, long Roku to continue as top pair trade for Needham in 2021

Dec. 09, 2020 8:57 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), ROKUNFLX, ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor62 Comments
  • Analyst Laura Martin has been bearish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and bullish on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) for awhile, and that's not about to change headed into 2021.
  • Analyst Laura Martin thinks next year "will unmask fundamental weaknesses in NFLX’s growth story and also unmask ROKU’s powerful advertising growth engine on its larger installed base."
  • While Netflix clearly benefitted from this year's pandemic, Martin expects a drop in subscriber numbers going forward.
  • For Roku, Martin predicts continuing adoption of connected TVs, which will drive ad-based content gains.
  • Martin maintains an Underperform rating on Netflix, and a Buy on Roku.
  • Roku shares are up nearly 3% pre-market, helped along by a big price target boost at Citi. Netflix is down 0.5% to $510.42.
  • Netflix has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $547.01 price target.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.