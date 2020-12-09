MTS Systems +50%, to be bought by Amphenol
Dec. 09, 2020 9:18 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH), MTSCAPH, MTSCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) and MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) enter into a definitive agreement for Amphenol to acquire MTS for $58.50 per share in cash, or ~$1.7B, including the assumption of outstanding debt and liabilities, net of cash.
- The acquisition of MTS is expected to be accretive to Amphenol’s EPS in the first year after closing, with approximately $0.10 and $0.06 attributable to MTS’s Sensors and Test & Simulation segments, respectively.
- “We have long admired MTS’s technology and position across a variety of attractive end markets,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of continuing to expand our range of sensor and sensor-based products across a wide array of industries to further capitalize on the long-term growth potential of the electronics revolution. We are extremely excited about the strength of our combined product portfolio which will enable us to offer even more innovative technologies to our customers around the world. I look forward to welcoming the talented MTS team to the Amphenol family.”
- MTS Systems +50% during pre-market