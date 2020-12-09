Shields: "Another round of economic stimulus from the federal government - regardless of the eventual size - would likely be a significant boost for AZO (as well as competitors like ORLY and AAP). During the first few weeks of the pandemic we saw a lot of consumers spend their $1200 checks on deferred maintenance for their vehicles, in particular more on the DIY side. While experts we speak to expect that we will see the DIFM channel get back to its pre-pandemic normal as consumers migrate back to repair shops, we nonetheless could see a final bump in the DIY side if Congress passes more stimulus. Longer term, the experts we speak to expect that the company will settle back into the mid-single digit comp sales ranging, roughly equally split between the DIY and the DIFM side of the business. While there are longer term risks the company will have to contend with (such as longer vehicle replacement part cycles and the rise of EVs), the company should settle back into the pre-pandemic normal over the next few years."