Positive vibes pour in on AutoZone from Wall Street
Dec. 09, 2020 9:26 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)AZOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wall Street analysts are positive on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) after taking in the company's FQ1 earnings report.
- Third Bridge analyst Nick Shields: "Another round of economic stimulus from the federal government - regardless of the eventual size - would likely be a significant boost for AZO (as well as competitors like ORLY and AAP). During the first few weeks of the pandemic we saw a lot of consumers spend their $1200 checks on deferred maintenance for their vehicles, in particular more on the DIY side. While experts we speak to expect that we will see the DIFM channel get back to its pre-pandemic normal as consumers migrate back to repair shops, we nonetheless could see a final bump in the DIY side if Congress passes more stimulus. Longer term, the experts we speak to expect that the company will settle back into the mid-single digit comp sales ranging, roughly equally split between the DIY and the DIFM side of the business. While there are longer term risks the company will have to contend with (such as longer vehicle replacement part cycles and the rise of EVs), the company should settle back into the pre-pandemic normal over the next few years."
- UBS analyst Michael Lasser (Buy, $1,400 price target): "We believe the DIFM comp was up 11-12% and the DIY comp increased ~14%. Further, AZO's comp performance fell in line to better than its major competitors during the quarter (SSS were up 16.9% at ORLY and 10.2% at AAP for their 3Qs). Variations in geographies and channel mix likely played into the differences in performance. Importantly, we believe the cadence of trends slowed a bit during the period, starting out in the mid-teens range and ending in the high-single digit range. Notably, the company reported stronger than expected flowthrough, and resumed a full slate of share repos."
- Oppenheimer (Outperform, $1,400 price target): "Our now long-standing, positive call on AZO has hinged upon our outlook for the already well-positioned chain to push more aggressively into the commercial sector and a discounted valuation. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, we identified aftermarket auto parts retail as positioned well to manage nearer-term headwinds and emerge from the crisis situated to capitalize well upon even stronger consumer demand trends and potentially more favorable competitive dynamics. We view today’s pullback in AZO shares as more knee-jerk in nature and continue to look upon shares as compelling for the next several quarters and particularly into forthcoming, post-coronavirus economic recovery."
- CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson (Strong Buy): "We continue to like AZO as the auto aftermarket retailer most levered to the Do-It-Yourself auto repair market (78% of total revenue last year). We reiterate our Strong Buy, viewing the record-high U.S. vehicle age (11.9 years) and used car market strength as powerful secular demand drivers."
- AutoZone reported domestic same store sales were up 12.9% in FQ1 to top the consensus mark of +10.9%.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on AutoZone of Neutral is being held back by a low mark for momentum.