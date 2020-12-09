KeyBanc starts ViacomCBS Underweight, as most exposed to legacy TV overhangs
Dec. 09, 2020 9:28 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)VIAC, VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor37 Comments
- ViacomCBS is slightly lower premarket (VIAC -0.4%, VIACA -0.4%) after an initiation at KeyBanc at Underweight - part of a report covering the decline of traditional media.
- The company is most exposed to the secular issues overhanging media, the bank says, including subscriber migration away from pay TV and TV ad revenue that peaked years ago.
- Streaming is fundamentally a less profitable approach than traditional pay TV, and the company's streaming options lack both original content and global reach, KeyBanc says. That's unlikely to offset what it's losing in the legacy business.
- Meanwhile, the company has relatively high leverage even with asset sales already under way, it notes.
- It has a $30 price target on VIAC, implying 18% downside.
- Wall Street is Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. VIAC also has a Quant Rating of Bullish.