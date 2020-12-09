SolarWinds announces submission of potential spin-off of MSP Business

  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announces that it has confidentially submitted with the SEC a Form 10 registration statement with respect to the potential spin-off of its managed service provider (or MSP) business.
  • As announced on August 6, 2020, the BOD previously authorized the exploration of a potential spin-off of its MSP business into a standalone, separately-traded public company.
  • If SolarWinds proceeds with the spin-off, it would be intended to be structured as a tax-free, pro rata distribution to all stockholders as of a record date to be determined by BOD.
  • Press Release
