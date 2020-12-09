Major stock averages are mixed as market looks for reaction to Treasury stimulus offer
- Stocks start cautiously again as investors keep an eye on the latest out of D.C. on negotiations for a COVID relief bill.
- The S&P (SP500) is up 0.2%, the Nasdaq (COMP) is off 0.1% and the Dow (DJI) is up 0.4%.
- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's proposal is the latest on the table. The $916B bill is slightly bigger than the bipartisan Congressional plan and would include $600 direct checks but not extended unemployment relief.
- The S&P is leaning to cyclical stocks, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) topping the sector list and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) at the bottom.
- American Airlines +3% leads the Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), while in Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) is seeing weakness in Amazon and homebuilders, but a rebound for Lowe's +5% as it boosts buybacks.
- The megacaps are mostly weaker. Tesla -1% is the worst performer. JPMorgan is advising investors to keep Tesla underweight vs. the S&P as a whole.
- And GrubHub +6% is rally as DoorDash gets set to start trading today after pricing at $102/share.