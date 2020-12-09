Major stock averages are mixed as market looks for reaction to Treasury stimulus offer

Dec. 09, 2020 9:35 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLI, XLYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • Stocks start cautiously again as investors keep an eye on the latest out of D.C. on negotiations for a COVID relief bill.
  • The S&P (SP500) is up 0.2%, the Nasdaq (COMP) is off 0.1% and the Dow (DJI) is up 0.4%.
  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's proposal is the latest on the table. The $916B bill is slightly bigger than the bipartisan Congressional plan and would include $600 direct checks but not extended unemployment relief.
  • The S&P is leaning to cyclical stocks, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) topping the sector list and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) at the bottom.
  • American Airlines +3% leads the Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), while in Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) is seeing weakness in Amazon and homebuilders, but a rebound for Lowe's +5% as it boosts buybacks.
  • The megacaps are mostly weaker. Tesla -1% is the worst performer. JPMorgan is advising investors to keep Tesla underweight vs. the S&P as a whole.
  • And GrubHub +6% is rally as DoorDash gets set to start trading today after pricing at $102/share.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.