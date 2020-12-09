ADMA Biologics amends existing senior secured term loan with $15M additional loan tranche

Dec. 09, 2020 9:38 AM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)ADMABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ADMA Biologics (ADMA +5.3%) amended its existing senior secured term loan with Perceptive Advisors providing an additional loan tranche of $15M raising the total size of the credit facility to $100M.
  • Also, the facility will provide a two-year extension of the interest only period through the duration of the credit facility now maturing in March 2024, at an unchanged borrowing rate of 11%.
  • Newly issued loan tranche was fully drawn and used to pay the remaining obligations under the Biotest AG subordinated note entered into in June of 2017, at a 7% mutually agreed discount with no associated prepayment penalties.
  • Perceptive credit amendment has an interest-only term with a maturity date of Mar. 1, 2024; borrowings under the Perceptive credit agreement bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 7.5% plus the greater of one-month LIBOR and 3.5%.
