NETSOL Technologies inks agreement with China-based automotive financial services company
Dec. 09, 2020 9:46 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)NTWKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) inked an agreement with a global automotive financial services company in China to upgrade from its legacy NFS system to its premier, next-generation Ascent platform.
- Multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement includes licensing, support and services revenues components, which will be recognized respectively over the life of the contract.
- "With an over 75% share in the Chinese auto finance and leasing space, NETSOL has become the preferred industry business partner for companies in China," President of NETSOL China Hui Liang commented.
- Deployment will be carried out in three-phases over the coming months by the company's teams at home in Lahore and across the APAC region.