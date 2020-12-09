NETSOL Technologies inks agreement with China-based automotive financial services company

Dec. 09, 2020 9:46 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)NTWKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) inked an agreement with a global automotive financial services company in China to upgrade from its legacy NFS system to its premier, next-generation Ascent platform.
  • Multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement includes licensing, support and services revenues components, which will be recognized respectively over the life of the contract.
  • "With an over 75% share in the Chinese auto finance and leasing space, NETSOL has become the preferred industry business partner for companies in China," President of NETSOL China Hui Liang commented.
  • Deployment will be carried out in three-phases over the coming months by the company's teams at home in Lahore and across the APAC region.
