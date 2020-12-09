Century Casinos warns on COVID-19 impact in Canada

Dec. 09, 2020 9:49 AM ETCentury Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)CNTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Century Casinos (CNTY +1.2%) announces that it will temporarily close its Canadian casinos and racetracks at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 to comply with quarantines issued by the Alberta government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
  • The government mandate is expected to be reassessed in four weeks.
  • Company statement: "The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, and it currently appears that due to the pandemic's current scope it will adversely impact the Company at least through the first half of 2021."
  • Source: Press Release
  • Compare growth marks on Century Casinos.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.