Century Casinos warns on COVID-19 impact in Canada
Dec. 09, 2020 9:49 AM ETCentury Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)CNTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Century Casinos (CNTY +1.2%) announces that it will temporarily close its Canadian casinos and racetracks at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 to comply with quarantines issued by the Alberta government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- The government mandate is expected to be reassessed in four weeks.
- Company statement: "The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, and it currently appears that due to the pandemic's current scope it will adversely impact the Company at least through the first half of 2021."
- Source: Press Release
- Compare growth marks on Century Casinos.