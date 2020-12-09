Hub Group acquires NonstopDelivery to expand supply chain service offering
Dec. 09, 2020 9:53 AM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)HUBGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hub Group (HUBG +3.2%) acquired non-asset based and a leading last mile logistics provider NonstopDelivery (NSD) for an undisclosed terms, enhancing end-to-end solutions for its customers in one of the fastest growing sectors of the transportation market.
- The acquisition of NSD adds a complementary residential Last Mile service capability to Hub Group’s solutions offerings.
- NSD provides basic, threshold and white glove last mile delivery services including warehousing and distribution, product assembly and reverse logistics to many of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the U.S. NSD’s talented senior leadership team will remain with the business.
- The transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Hub Group’s earnings in 2021.