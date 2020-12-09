Sorrento gets FDA OK for early-stage COVID-19 antibody study
Dec. 09, 2020 9:52 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)SRNEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +4.1%) nabs FDA sign-off for its Phase 1 trial for intravenous (IV) STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) that will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single injection of STI-2020 in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.
- The company previously announced that STI-2020 demonstrated a complete neutralizing effect at a very low dose in preclinical studies. Sorrento has initiated manufacturing to produce up to 100,000 doses in anticipation of a potential emergency use authorization.
- In November, the company filed investigational new drug application for STI-2020.