Curis prices equity offering at $5.75/share
Dec. 09, 2020 Curis, Inc. (CRIS)
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) has priced its previously announced public offering of 25.6M shares at $5.75/share for gross proceeds of ~$147.5M. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 3.8M shares.
- Offer price represents a discount of 12% from last close price of $6.55.
- The offering is expected to close by December 11.
- Net proceeds will be used to continue development of CA-4948, in collaboration with Aurigene, and CI-8893, in collaboration with ImmuNext, and for general working capital and capital expenditures.