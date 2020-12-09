Curis prices equity offering at $5.75/share

Dec. 09, 2020 10:01 AM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)CRISBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) has priced its previously announced public offering of 25.6M shares at $5.75/share for gross proceeds of ~$147.5M. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 3.8M shares.
  • Offer price represents a discount of 12% from last close price of $6.55.
  • The offering is expected to close by December 11.
  • Net proceeds will be used to continue development of CA-4948, in collaboration with Aurigene, and CI-8893, in collaboration with ImmuNext, and for general working capital and capital expenditures.
