Energy stocks continue upward march; top E&P ETF +65% in past month

  • Oil and gas stocks (XLE +1.9%) are off to another strong start, as crude oil futures edge higher on optimism about prospects for a new round of U.S. coronavirus spending; January WTI (CL1:COM) +1% to $46.05/bbl, February Brent (CO1:COM) +1% to $49.36/bbl.
  • The sector trades ahead of the remaining 10 S&P groups, turning positive for the week and gaining ~10.5% so far in December.
  • The Direxion S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production ETF (GUSH +4%) has surged nearly 65% over the past month, reaching its highest level since June.
  • Among early gainers: OXY +4.8%, FANG +3.7%, EOG +3.6%, PSX +2.8%, VLO +2.7%, BKR +2.7%, WMB +2.4%, MRO +2%, XOM +1.7%.
  • "Despite persistent concerns about demand, oil prices are still holding their own and this morning are priced close to their recent multi-month highs," says Commerzbank commodity analyst Eugen Weinberg.
  • Crude oil prices have been rising as investors cheer progress toward COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of a fuller economic reopening despite the likelihood of a near-term hit to fuel demand.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO
  • The world is entering a "long-lasting bull market" for commodities that will even benefit oil, Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research Jeffrey Currie says.
