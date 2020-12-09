Luokung Technology inks marketing pact with Yiting
Dec. 09, 2020 10:06 AM ETLuokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)LKCOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Luokung Technology (LKCO +3.5%) signed an agreement with Guangdong Yiting Information Technology, a leading service provider of senseless and contactless payment in China's energy retail industry.
- The two parties will cooperate to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90K gas stations across China.
- The ecological cooperation system between Yiting and Gas Stations and the Luokung map open platform will enable each gas station to manage its own features on the map, including but not limited to personalized landmarks, personalized navigation routes, real-time map updates and display of marketing information for gas related and non-gas related products on the site, and other personalized marketing services.