AT&T seeing stronger unlimited-plan uptake, $26B in free cash flow - CEO
Dec. 09, 2020 10:55 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor82 Comments
- Along with details on streaming in an HBO Max-heavy presentation yesterday, AT&T (T +2.5%) CEO John Stankey added some color for investors on other strategic areas and financials.
- That includes what he characterized as "healthy" wireless and fiber trends, saying the mobility offerings are resonating with customers. On fiber, the company expects additions of 1M or more this year amid strong broadband demand. Meanwhile, it's investing in attractive wireless device pricing for both new and existing customers, he says.
- And network performance has increased migration to unlimited plans: He expects by the end of 2020, the percentage of wireless customers on unlimited plans will be up 10 points from the end of 2019.
- AT&T is on track for $26B or more in free cash flow for 2020, with a full-year dividend payout ratio percentage in the high 50s. Stankey also expects free cash flow in the $26B range next year (exclusive of particular potential divestitures), and gross capital investment in the $21B range.
- He's "committed to sustaining the dividend and investing AT&T’s capital effectively to manage down the company’s debt structure over time."
- The company will update with a 2021 outlook when it reports Q4 results on Jan. 27.