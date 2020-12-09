Vision Marine Technologies join hands with Tourism Quebec and Transport Canada for providing electric boats
Dec. 09, 2020 11:02 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)VMARBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR +5.9%) partners with Tourism Quebec and Transport Canada for the Haut-Richelieu project.
- Under the agreement, Vision will provide up to 15 electric boats for rental and water taxi operations along a 30 km section of waterways near the city of Montreal.
- The company has received an initial deposit to commence the start of the process of building the electric boats for delivery by Spring 2021 and believes that if they deliver all 15 electric boats, the Haut-Richelieu project will become the largest electric boat operation in Canada.