Cleveland-Cliffs closes deal for ArcelorMittal USA

Dec. 09, 2020
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -0.4%) says it has completed the acquisition of all operations of ArcelorMittal USA (MT -0.3%) and its subsidiaries, forming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.
  • On a FY 2019 basis, the combined Company generated ~$17B in pro-forma revenues and $1.7B in combined adjusted EBITDA, including expected synergies.
  • The deal includes ArcelorMittal USA's 60% interest in I/N Tek LP and 50% interest in I/N Kote LP, and Nippon Steel's respective remaining 50% and 40% stakes in I/N Kote and I/N Tek.
  • ArcelorMittal receives $505M cash, 78M common shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and non-voting preferred stock redeemable for ~58M common shares or an equivalent amount in cash.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs' investment thesis is largely long-term oriented, which is why short-term pullbacks could be used to increase positions, Vladimir Dimitrov writes in a bullish report on the company posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
