Lululemon valuation concerns are dismissed by Raymond James as it sets Street-high price target
Dec. 09, 2020 11:15 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James says it has a difficult time conceptualizing the potential challenges to the underlying Lululemon (LULU +0.9%) story other than concerns over valuation, which it strongly believes largely represents an anchor bias to the perception of many investors.
- Analyst Matthew McClintock's case: "1) LULU’s growth expectations remain within its core business of apparel where it has substantial competitive distribution advantages that even NKE recently implicitly acknowledged. 2) The business model of Mirror is substantially more proven than the Digital investments that UAA made back then (MyFitnessPal, etc.), as evidenced by the $34 billion market cap of PTON. We note Mirror is actually growing faster than PTON did at a similar level of sales 3+ years ago, and that’s even before LULU is able to turbocharge this growth through its existing A+ retail store locations. Ultimately, the real differentiating factor here is that LULU currently enjoys the benefit of a virtual monopoly amongst major brands in the Athletic Apparel industry simply because its core heritage derives from apparel, its distribution model is superior to all major competitors, and all innovation/merchandising efforts are entirely focused on apparel rather than split with footwear.
- The firm keeps a Strong Buy rating on LULU and calls it one of its top ideas for the long term in a retail landscape that is characterized by a widening gap between winners and losers. The RJ price target is upped to $500 from $400, which works out to about 75X the FY21 EPS estimate, marks a new Street high and reps more than 33% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on Lululemon is $378.20.
- Seeking Alpha authors aren't as confident on LULU, with several authors highlighting those valuation marks.