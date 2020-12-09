Bloom Energy -12% as J.P. Morgan downgrades on valuation
Dec. 09, 2020 11:22 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE), ARRYBE, ARRYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (BE -12.1%) surrenders a chuck of recent gains that had lifted shares to a two-year high, as J.P. Morgan downgrades the company to Neutral from Overweight while raising its price target to $26 from $22.
- JPM's Mark Strouse says the downgrade follows the stock's big YTD rally, soaring 264% while the S&P 500 has gained 15%, "though there remains considerable optionality associated with the firm's Hydrogen and Marine transportation initiatives."
- "We think near-term results will be somewhat more pedestrian, remind investors that revenue growth is likely to accelerate in a year or two from now, when the electrolyzer and H2-fuel cell technology becomes commercially available," Strouse writes.
- Bloom's downgrade comes as part of the firm's broader call on the alternative energy sector, which he expects will show accelerating growth in 2021.
- As part of the call, Strouse also upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY +2.3%) to Overweight from Neutral.
- The argument that Bloom will benefit from the new Biden administration already is "more than built into the stock price," Tim Worstall writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.