FOX News Media's ad-supported streaming weather platform 'FOX Weather' to debut in 3Q21
Dec. 09, 2020 12:27 PM ETFox Corporation (FOX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FOX News Media, owned by FOX Corporation (FOX +0.4%) to launch a new, advertising supported, streaming weather service entitled FOX Weather in 3Q 2021.
- Currently the Chief Operating Officer of News & Operations for FOX Television Stations (FTS) will take on the additional role of President of FOX Weather and will relinquish her role as the Executive Vice President of News Operations for FOX News Channel (FNC).
- In making the announcement, Scott said, “As FOX News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, FOX Weather, and there is no one better to lead this new venture than Sharri Berg. Sharri is an immensely talented executive with extraordinary leadership skills and a unique ability to collaborate and execute across multiple divisions.”