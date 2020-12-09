Canopy Growth closing some Canadian production facilities
Dec. 09, 2020 12:33 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)CGCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor59 Comments
- Canopy Growth (CGC -2.1%) announces series of Canadian operational changes designed to streamline operations and further improve margins.
- Company to cease operations at: St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador; Fredericton, New Brunswick; Edmonton, Alberta; Bowmanville, Ontario; and its outdoor cannabis grow operations in Saskatchewan, ~220 employees.
- These production sites represent ~17% of the Company's enclosed Canadian footprint and 100% of its Canadian outdoor production footprint.
- "As part of the end-to-end review of our operations that we outlined during our second-quarter earnings call, we have made the decision to close a number of our production facilities. These actions will be an important step towards achieving our targeted $150-$200MM of cost savings and accelerating our path to profitability,” commented David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth.
- Company expects to record estimated total pre-tax charges of ~$350-400MM in Q3 and Q4 of FY21.