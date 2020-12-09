PayPal CEO says remote work, digital payment trends won't revert after pandemic
- The pandemic has accelerated trends that were already starting, and that includes work from home, said PayPal (PYPL -0.3%) President Daniel Schulman said during a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Service Virtual Conference.
- "I think we're going to be in this remote model for six to nine months," then moving to a hybrid model after that, he said.
- "It won't go back to the way it was," he said.
- In addition, the pandemic has accelerated the shift toward digital payment by "maybe three to five years," Schulman said.
- CEOs of major retailers have told him that the split between in-store and online shopping have flipped in the past year from 70% in-store/30% online or curbside pickup to 30/70 this year. About two-thirds of those retail CEOs expect that behavior will continue, he said.
- "You've got new demographics online learning how to use digital," Schulman said.
- Jumping on another trend, PayPal's new crypto service will soon allow users to buy goods and services with crypto. Better yet for PYPL, about half of its customers that use the crypto service open up their PayPal app everyday, Schulman said.
- SA contributor Star Investments sees potential for PYPL to beat already optimistic Wall Street expectations.
