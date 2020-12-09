AI software company C3.ai stock opens 138% above its IPO price

Dec. 09, 2020 1:12 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)AIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor57 Comments
  • C3.ai (AI) shares open at $100, 138% above the IPO price.
  • The enterprises artificial intelligence software company priced 15.5M Class A common stock at $42/share, above the prior expected price range of $36-$38 per share and original estimated price range of $31-$34.
  • The underwriters' overallotment is an additional 2.325M of class A common stock.
  • C3.ai provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, applications.
  • Competitors include AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
  • The global market for AI/ML-based solutions was valued at $625M in 2016 and is expected to exceed $6.1B by 2022, a forecasted CAGR of 48.7% from 2017 to 2022, according to MarketsAndMarkets.
