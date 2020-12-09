States' antitrust suit against Facebook to focus on cut-off platform access - Axios
Dec. 09, 2020 1:12 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
- A coalition of state attorneys general are set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook (FB -1%) today, and they'll be focusing on the company's moves to cut off competitors' access to its platform, Axios reports.
- The 40 states (led by New York) will focus their claims on three areas specifically, according to the report.
- Those include Facebook cutting off access to the platform to companies considered competitive threats (after allowing open access); acquiring companies in order to neutralize their threat (notably WhatsApp and Instagram); and that Facebook's position as an unlawful monopoly reduced privacy for users who have no other options.