DoorDash moonshot reverberates across food/restaurant sector
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is holding on to its monster gain off the IPO pricing level, with shares up 78% on zooming volume. The high mark so far for DoorDash is $195.50, when just five days ago the company set an expected range of $75 to $85.
- Stocks related to food delivery or meal kits are moving, with Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) up 9.66% after the DoorDash moonshot, GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) 8.55% higher and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) 2.35% higher. Across the Atlantic Ocean, Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) rose 7.33% today and Hello Fresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) gained 3.84%.
- There has to be a sense of confusion in the restaurant sector with DoorDash's market cap of ~$70B making Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) with its $36.9B cap, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) with its $31.3B cap, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with its $15.3B cap and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) with its $8.8B cap all look like minnows.
- At the moment, only McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have a higher market cap in the restaurant sector than DoorDash.
- A rough pencil-on-napkin estimate of DoorDash's price-to-sales ratio at the moment puts it at about 23X. Here is where some of the big boys in the restaurant sector stand in comparison.