Lowe's reassures on margins at investor day event
Dec. 09, 2020 1:22 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)LOWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America says Lowe's (LOW +5.7%) met investor expectations with its presentation today.
- "Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison described the company’s market share journey as one in which the company has pivoted quickly from a period of underperformance to one of stabilization. LOW is now in the position to focus on market share gains, ahead of the timeline laid out at the last analyst day in 2018. The company’s largest market share growth opportunity is with Pro customers, with a specific focus on small businesses. Pro has been a higher growth channel prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is likely to eclipse DIY growth once again in 2021. Within that growing market, LOW has a small sliver of market share (the industry is highly fragmented, and only 20-25% of LOW’s total sales are to pros today). 2021 margin outlook ahead of consensus in any scenario."
- As expected, the home improvement retailer's financial guidance for 2021 encompassed a range of scenarios, with even the most conservative scenario well ahead of current consensus, according to BofA.
- The key number from today's Lowe's event to remember may be the new long-term operating margin target of 13%.
