Broadcom Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Dec. 09, 2020 5:35 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AVGOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.20 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.43B (+11.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Free cash flow of $2.67B; and Non-GAAP gross margin of 73.7%.
  • Over the last 2 years, AVGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
