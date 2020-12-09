Oracle Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Dec. 09, 2020 5:35 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)ORCLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.78B (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 44.9%; and Short-term deferred revenue of $8.48B.
  • Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Oracle: The Work From Home Play Could Fizzle
