Oracle Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 09, 2020 Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.78B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 44.9%; and Short-term deferred revenue of $8.48B.
- Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.
