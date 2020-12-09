Lululemon Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 09, 2020 5:35 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of +5%; gross margin of 54.8%; and operating margin of 15.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 10 downward.