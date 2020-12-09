Dave & Buster's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 09, 2020 5:35 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)PLAYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.36M (-63.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of -64.8%.
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.