Fox News launching Fox Weather app/streaming service in Q3 2021
Dec. 09, 2020 2:21 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox News Media (FOX -0.9%, FOXA -0.6%) sees which way the wind's blowing, announcing plans to launch an ad-supported streaming weather service next year.
- The company will launch Fox Weather in the third quarter, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott says.
- Sharri Berg, now chief operating officer of News & Operations for Fox Television Stations, will lead the new venture, and give up her role as executive VP of News Operations for Fox News.
- “Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from FOX News and FTS nationwide, the FOX Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion," Berg says.
- The rollout will include an app accompanied by an integrated website and streaming service with local, regional and national updates alongside live programming.