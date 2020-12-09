Not-yet-agreed-upon relief plan includes extended eviction moratorium, rental aid
- A summary of the $908B bipartisan relief package includes a national eviction moratorium until February 2021 and $25B in rental aid to tenants who are behind on their rent.
- As it stands now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national eviction ban is due to expire at year-end; more than 12M Americans, or one in six adult renters, in November said they're not current with rent.
- Under the bipartisan plan, the rental assistance would go to households earning 50% of the area's median income and below and could cover up to 18 months of back rent. State and local governments would be responsible for distributing the aid, according to the preliminary details.
- But little progress has been made in getting a split Congress to pass a bill that would resume some aid that's already expired and continue other support measures due to end soon.
- The main sticking points remain disagreements over legal immunity for businesses and state and local aid.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected a $916B plan offered by the Trump administration because it included a $600 director payment to Americans but did not include a federal unemployment insurance supplement.
- The bipartisan package includes a $300-per-week jobless benefit supplement.
- The two Democratic leaders also rejected an offer to pass a plan that set aside the legal immunity issue — a protection that Republicans want — and state and local government aid for now.
- The bipartisan package includes $300B for small business, $160B for state and local aid, and would extend unemployment insurance expansion measures for four months. It doesn't include a second round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.
- Sector Watch: Apartment REITs may benefit if Congress can pass a bill that includes assistance for renters. Related tickers include Preferred Apartment (APTS -1.1%), Equity Residential (EQR -2.4%), Independence Realty (IRT -0.5%), AvalonBay (AVB -1.3%), Bluerock Residential (BRG +2.4%), and Camden Property Trust (CPT -1.9%). Home renting firms Invitation Homes (INVH -1.4%), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH -1.0%), and Front Yard Residential (RESI -0.0%) also stand to benefit.
