BASF eyes sale of $400M in U.S. chemical assets - Bloomberg
Dec. 09, 2020 2:43 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFY
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +2.2%) is exploring the sale of some U.S. chemicals assets that could fetch ~$400M, as CEO Martin Brudermueller seeks to streamline the company's portfolio, Bloomberg reports.
- The company is considering the divestment of a surfactants plant in Kankakee, Ill., that could be valued at $250M and a kaolin business in Georgia that could be worth at least $150M, according to the report.
- Any proceeds from U.S. asset sales would raise funds for BASF at a time when the pandemic is hurting demand; BASF reported a €2.1B net loss in Q3 due to heavy writedowns linked to the aviation and automobile industries.