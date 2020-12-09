Cyclo Therapeutics prices $12.5M equity raise at $5 a piece
Dec. 09, 2020 3:31 PM ETCyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH)CYTHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5M units at $5.00/unit, with gross proceeds of $12.5M. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.
- The common stock and warrants commenced trading on Nasdaq today, under the symbols “CYTH” and “CYTHW,” respectively.
- Concurrently, the Company is effectuating a reverse split at a ratio of 1-for-100, which became effective following the close of trading on Tuesday, December 8.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 375k shares common stock and/or an additional 375k warrants.
- The offering is expected to complete by December 11.