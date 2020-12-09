Ashford Hospitality stock gains 27% in two days after Lincoln Park pact
Dec. 09, 2020 3:40 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)AHTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares climb ~27% in two sessions since the company disclosed an agreement will allow it to sell up to $40M of shares of common stock to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, a move that will help it stay afloat as the hotel and travel industry suffers from the pandemic.
- In late trading on Wednesday, AHT was up 11% to $3.50.
- The stock purchase agreement will effectively function like an at-the-market share sale program, albeit a "slightly more expensive one," Baird analyst Michael Bellisario points out in a note.
- "Ashford Trust's liquidity position continues to deteriorate given its corporate-level cash burn profile, which is likely to continue for several more quarters, and the ability to issue common equity to LPC provides an additional financial backstop and liquidity bridge until fundamentals improve," Bellisario said.
- See Ashford Hospitality's rental revenue crater in the past two quarters due to the pandemic:
- Even with the cash injection, more balance sheet restructuring and capital structure "right-sizing" will be needed in the near-to-intermediate term, he added.
- Under the agreement, AHT may not issue or sell to LPC more than 10,598,099 shares, which represent 19.99% of AHT's shares outstanding immediately before the purchase agreement, unless the company gets stockholder approval to increase the amount.
- In late November, Ashford issued ~34.8M new shares in exchange for shares of preferred stock.