Starbucks talks up international opportunities, sets guidance at investor event
Dec. 09, 2020 4:02 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says it opened a record 250 new stores in China during FQ4 and sees life in the nation normalizing. The company expects to have about 600 new stores open in 2021 and operate about 6K stores in China by the end of FY22.
- Starbucks says it currently operates in 83 markets and a third of all stores are now international. New opportunities to unlock international growth are seen through adding licensing partners.
- The plan for the U.S. includes some permanent pandemic shifts. About 45% of SBUX stores will be pick up from a current level of around 35% and more new stores will include drive-thru to enhance the mobile business.
Starbucks webcast
- Starbucks ended the day down 0.80%.
- Update: Starbucks reaffirms 2021 guidance and says it sees 10% to 12% EPS growth for 2023 to 2024. That is enough to get shares to perk up in the AH session with a 2.05% gain.
