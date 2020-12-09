New Fortress Energy wins OK for Delaware River LNG project
Dec. 09, 2020 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Carl Surran
- The Delaware River Basin Commission gives final approval for construction of New Fortress Energy's (NFE +0.8%) proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Gibbstown, N.J., rejecting objections by environmental groups opposing the project.
- The commissioners conclude there is no reason to change their previous approval of the plan to build a new dock for the trans-shipment of LNG at the Gibbstown Logistics Center, saying the project "would not substantially impair or conflict with the commission’s comprehensive plan for the immediate and long range development and uses of the water resources of the basin."
- The DRBC also says the months-long challenge to the plan by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network environmental group had failed to prove that the LNG project would substantially conflict with the commission's mission to ensure water quality in the basin.
- New Fortress Energy shares recently were downgraded at Stifel, which said catalysts may need to catch up to the overvalued share price.