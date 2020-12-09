Virtus Investment long-term AUM rises 8.1% during November
Dec. 09, 2020 4:15 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)VRTSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) preliminary total long-term assets under management of $124.5B at Nov. 30, 2020 increase from $115.2B at Oct. 31, 2020.
- Total AUM (including $1.5B of liquidity assets) were $126.1B at the end of November up from $116.6B at the end of October.
- Open-end funds AUM of $47.4B roes 8.7% M/M.
- Institutional accounts AUM of $38.5B rose 6.6% M/M, while retail separate accounts AUN of $27.9B increased 11%.
