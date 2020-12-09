GE agrees to a $200M penalty for failure in power and insurance business
Dec. 09, 2020 5:13 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA55 Comments
- SEC announces that General Electric (NYSE:GE) has agreed to pay a $200M penalty to settle charges for disclosure failures in its power and insurance businesses.
- In 2017 and 2018, GE’s stock price fell almost 75% as challenges in its power and insurance businesses were disclosed to the public.
- “Investors are entitled to an accurate picture of a company’s material operating results. GE’s repeated disclosure failures across multiple businesses materially misled investors about how it was generating reported earnings and cash growth as well as latent risks in its insurance business.” said Stephanie Avakian, Director of the Division of Enforcement.