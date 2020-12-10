Vale makes progress in negotiating funds for dam disaster - Reuters
Dec. 09, 2020 9:53 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) and the government of Brazil's Minas Gerais state are negotiating an agreement to settle damage claims from the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster which would involve adding billions of reais into funds to be managed by the state government, Reuters reports.
- Today's talks were said to focus on the governance of the funds and would be followed by another stage of negotiations focused on the value of the settlement.
- Vale says it agreed to extend emergency payments to people affected in the disaster until Jan. 31, 2021, with another mediation meeting expected to occur on Dec. 17.
- Separately, Vale signed a binding put option agreement to sell its underperforming New Caledonian mine to a group led by the operation's managers and workers.
- Vale shares have rallied to their best level since September 2013, and have jumped more than 50% since late October.