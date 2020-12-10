European indices in green ahead of ECB policy decision, pound slips on Brexit angst
Dec. 10, 2020 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.36% as stalled Brexit trade deal pared down pound.
- Britain's GDP rose 0.4% in October after expanding 1.1% in month before.
- Business surveys in October had already shown a slowdown in growth, and economists think output fell in November due to four-week partial lockdown in England.
- Germany +0.05%.
- France +0.38%.
- European markets rose as investors kept an eye on Brexit trade talks.
- Talks between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough on Wednesday night as large gaps remain between the two sides.
- The U.K. left the EU in January. The transition period is due to end in three weeks and there are growing concerns that a new agreement may not be ready by then.
- The euro was slightly up against the dollar, rising 0.04% to $1.2086. Against the pound, the euro rose 0.7% to 90.80 pence while sterling sustained similar losses against the dollar, retreating to $1.3317.
- The British currency fell after UK-EU leaders set Sunday deadline for Brexit talks to decide if a trade pact can be struck after failing to bridge gaps themselves.
- Markets will also be keeping and eye on the ECB which will publish its latest monetary policy decision and macroeconomic projections today.
- Economists polled by Reuters expect the €1.35T Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to be expanded by at least €500B and its duration extended by six months to the end of 2022.