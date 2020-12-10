European indices in green ahead of ECB policy decision, pound slips on Brexit angst

Dec. 10, 2020 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London +0.36% as stalled Brexit trade deal pared down pound.
  • Britain's GDP rose 0.4% in October after expanding 1.1% in month before.
  • Business surveys in October had already shown a slowdown in growth, and economists think output fell in November due to four-week partial lockdown in England.
  • Germany +0.05%.
  • France +0.38%.
  • European markets rose as investors kept an eye on Brexit trade talks.
  • Talks between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough on Wednesday night as large gaps remain between the two sides.
  • The U.K. left the EU in January. The transition period is due to end in three weeks and there are growing concerns that a new agreement may not be ready by then.
  • The euro was slightly up against the dollar, rising 0.04% to $1.2086. Against the pound, the euro rose 0.7% to 90.80 pence while sterling sustained similar losses against the dollar, retreating to $1.3317.
  • The British currency fell after UK-EU leaders set Sunday deadline for Brexit talks to decide if a trade pact can be struck after failing to bridge gaps themselves.
  • Markets will also be keeping and eye on the ECB which will publish its latest monetary policy decision and macroeconomic projections today.
  • Economists polled by Reuters expect the €1.35T Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to be expanded by at least €500B and its duration extended by six months to the end of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.