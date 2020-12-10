U.K. sets 'point of finality' for Brexit trade talks
- This time they're serious about a deadline, or so they say...
- Meeting after meeting, extension after extension, the U.K. has announced that Sunday will be a "point of finality" for Brexit trade talks if the EU does not "move substantially" in negotiations.
- It follows a three-hour dinner in Brussels, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.
- Scallops and turbot were on the menu, in some irony surrounding disagreements over fishing rights in EU and British waters.
- Sterling -0.7% to $1.3303.
