U.K. sets 'point of finality' for Brexit trade talks

  • This time they're serious about a deadline, or so they say...
  • Meeting after meeting, extension after extension, the U.K. has announced that Sunday will be a "point of finality" for Brexit trade talks if the EU does not "move substantially" in negotiations.
  • It follows a three-hour dinner in Brussels, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.
  • Scallops and turbot were on the menu, in some irony surrounding disagreements over fishing rights in EU and British waters.
  • Sterling -0.7% to $1.3303.
  • ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, FKU, DGBP, UGBP, ZGBR
