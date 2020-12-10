Versus Systems announces 1-For-16 reverse stock split
Dec. 10, 2020 5:31 AM ETVersus Systems Inc. (VS)VSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Versus Systems (OTCQB:VRSSF) BOD approves a reverse stock split of the company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-16 effective December 14, 2020.
- On account of the consolidation, every 16 common shares of the company will be converted into one common share, thereby reducing the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from ~166M shares to ~10.3M shares.
- Versus Systems's common stock will trade on the OTC Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 92535P808, with the opening of trading on December 15, 2020.
- The company's OTC trading symbol on a post consolidation basis will be "VRSSD".