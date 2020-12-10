KVH Industries expands maritime network coverage for Hudson Bay and North Atlantic
Dec. 10, 2020 5:34 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)KVHIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) has expanded its mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network coverage throughout Hudson Bay and the North Atlantic, including northeastern Canada, the Labrador Sea, Iceland, and Greenland.
- The expansion is an addition of nearly 4M square kilometers of Ku-band coverage to the 272M square kilometers of global coverage that KVH’s HTS network provides.
- The Hudson Bay coverage is important to commercial fishing fleets who rely on satellite connectivity for operations and crew welfare.
- “This expansion of coverage reflects our continued commitment to providing the maritime industry with a complete end-to-end solution for global connectivity,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “Today, vessels use connectivity for everything from communications and crew welfare to performance optimization and we see our network as essential to their success.”